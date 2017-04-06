Help set up for the old, ill and vulnerable in Hertfordshire

Residents who are older, ill, or struggling to pay their bills are eligible for a visit from a new community initiative.

Groundwork Hertfordshire has teamed up with Herts Help to deliver the Herts Healthy Homes project, with funding from the NHS and Herts County Council.

During the visit, residents receive a range of free devices and advice to keep them warm and safe at home during the winter, and to keep them cool and well in the summer. The visit also covers how to save money on energy bills and signposts other relevant support, including grants and benefits that could help.

One resident said: “I was amazed and it was so reassuring and nice to have such a useful service.

“I have recommended the service wholeheartedly to my neighbours.”

To book a visit, just contact HertsHelp on 0300 123 4044 or info@hertshelp.net