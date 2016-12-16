Search

Health bosses are “incompetent” - but vital hospital facility WILL re-open at night

The Urgent Care centre at Hemel Hempstead Hospital will re-open during its night shift, the Gazette can confirm.

This week we reported that the vital 24/7 facility - which was meant to plug the gap after Hemel’s A&E closed in 2009 - was set to be shut indefinitely between 10pm-8am because of staffing difficulties.

But health chiefs have now confirmed that the centre will re-open in the new year.

Hemel MP Mike Penning was not impressed.

He said: “They’ve categorically said that the UCC will re-open. They’ve said that I was right. As they haven’t held a public consultation, they cannot close it permanently.

“I got them both legally and morally.”

He added: “I’ve said all along that the management of health services in our area are incompetent - both the Clinical Commissioning Group and at the Hospitals Trust.

“I don’t blame the staff - whether it’s medical staff or porters, they do an excellent job - but I do blame the management, some of whom are earning six-figure sums.

“We have won a skirmish, but we have not won the war.”

A spokesman for Herts Valley Clinical Commissioning Group, which oversees healthcare across the area, was unable to comment.