Head into Hemel for Small Business Saturday

Hemel retail chiefs have called on shoppers to check out the town’s smaller retailers this weekend, as part of Small Business Saturday.

The nationwide event was launched in the UK three years ago to support, inspire and promote small businesses.

Vince Williams, centre director at The Marlowes, commented: “Over a fifth of our retailers are independent businesses. Smaller independent retailers are the lifeblood of communities and we are very proud to have them in the Marlowes.”

“Hopefully our customers will turn up in force and show their support.”