Have your say on the Two Waters Masterplan for a new neighbourhood

New homes, shops and offices will make for a ‘thriving, well connected, and sustainable neighbourhood’ if the Two Waters Masterplan is pushed through.

That is the view of architects at BDP who have been commissioned by Dacroum Borough Council to create a vision for the site.

Two Waters covers the 145 hectares between Hemel Hempstead and Apsley train stations, south of town, and stretches as far as the train line which runs from London Euston to the Midlands.

Once the masterplan is in place, developers will be invited to build homes, shops and offices to create a new neighbourhood.

A spokesman for BDP said: “It has been subject to growing developer interest but without a masterplan, it is at risk of developing in a piecemeal fashion, where sites maximise development and fail to contribute positively to the wider area.”

There are a number of constraints which have been highlighted as part of the plans. They include striking a balance between a mix of building types for different land uses and ownerships.

Limiting noise and emissions are also considered challenges, as is a lack of accessibility to the Boxmoor and canal towpaths.

However, BDP is committed to overcoming the constrains because they believe the site has huge potential.

It says the site has “strong transport connectivity” and nearby waterways provide an “opportunity for walking and cycling routes”.

And there is an opportunity to “improve station facilities including car parking”.

There is also an opportunity for London Road to be “re-imaged and developed as an attractive, high-quality street.”

The BDP spokesman added: “During the next stage in preparing the masterplan, we will be working up detailed proposals for each of the key sites to identify appropriate and viable capacities and develop a set of detailed design guidance to ensure high quality developments.”

Dacroum Borough Council is aiming to approve the Two Waters Masterplan early in 2017 and following a review of the council’s Local Plan, adopt it as a Supplementary Planning Document.

Once approved, the masterplan will help guide the design of any future development. View the plans at www.dacorum.gov.uk/consultation, and email your thoughts to regeneration@dacorum.gov.uk