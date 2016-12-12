Have you seen wanted Hemel Hempstead man Rebegea Ovidiu?

Police are hunting a man who failed to appear in court for traffic offences in Hemel Hempstead.

Rebegea Ovidiu, 28, of Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead was due to appear at Central Herts Magistrates’ Court.

If you have seen Rebegea or know where he is, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.