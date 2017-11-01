Have you seen missing Katie?

Can you help find a woman who has been missing since yesterday evening.

Katie Williams 32, is believed to have been in the Ashridge area near Berkhamsted on Tuesday (October 31).

She is described as being white, with short blonde hair, and normally wears a cap.

Katie also has links to Dunstable.

Anyone who has seen Katie or who knows of her whereabouts should contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.