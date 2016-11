Police are appealing for help in locating a distinctive BMW which have been seen in the Hemel Hempstead area.

The vehicle is a WHITE BMW i8 (with black trim). This car is very distinctive with just a few registered locally.

If you think you’ve seen the car or may be aware of the vehicle call our Force Control Room on 101, quoting crime reference D1/16/8004 and leave details for the attention of DS 70 FREEMAN.