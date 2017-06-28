Harriers’ Pub Run event raises more than £600

At their most social run of the year a big group of more than 40 Gade Valley Harriers donned fancy dress for their annual Pub Run, organised by member Vince Ellerby to celebrate his birthday, and to raise funds for his chosen cause, The Muscular Dystrophy Charity.

The theme was “brands” and the team took the train to Tring and then ran the 8.5 miles back down the Grand Union Canal towpath to Harriers HQ in Boxmoor, stopping at a selection of pubs on the way for much-needed refreshment. They raised over £600 for the charity.

In a midweek run, Angeline Cottrill and Laura Sharma took to the streets and towpaths of Tring to compete in their annual 6km fun run, which starts and finishes at Tring Park Cricket Club. Braving the heat, Laura finished in 27:23 and Angeline in 33:30.

Nick Crowther was in ultra action when he took on the huge 53.5 miles of the Race to the King Ultra Marathon on Saturday in the hilly South Downs. Nick crossed the line in 9:49:23, in 49th overall.

Six Harriers competed in the Summer Solstice 10km in St Albans on Friday night,

First back for the team was Maria Kenny in 41:43 (3rd woman, PB), followed by Steve Newing (42:54), Trevor Normoyle (47:17), Angeline Cottrill (56:26), Helen Heathcote (59:57 PB) and Elle Alderman (1:11:01).

David Goodman took on the Battersea 10km on Sunday, setting a new PB of 44:22.

Claire Cavanagh-Mainwaring also took on the 10km distance in a mixed terrain Beat the Boat race in Windsor. Following the course of the Thames, Claire pushed hard and narrowly missed beating the boat to the line.

Laura Sharma travelled to Hitchin on Sunday for a 5km race and was first woman home overall.

As a warm up for their Pub Run event (see page 60) the Harriers fielded 21 runners at the parkruns last week.

Gadebridge Park saw Anthony Willcox take second place in a swift 19:53, followed by team-mates Andy Cook in 21:16 (PB), David Goodman in 22:44, Andy Watt in 23:15, Kathleen Courtier in 23:35 and Helen Cook in 28:38.

There were ten Harriers at the Rickmansworth parkrun, with the team taking six of the first nine places. First home and in first place was Anthony James in 18:00, followed by Mikey Ferris in second place overall in 18:25, Scott Dixon in 18:50, Dylan Wendleken in 18:52 (PB), John Lawler in 19:03, Guy Woollett in 19:25, Julian Smith in 19:30, Vince Ellerby in 20:59, Sian Hibbs in 21:59 (PB), and father-and-son team Simon and Ross Geary clocking 23:14.

Leona Flaherty and Serena Harrap represented the Harriers at Watford’s Cassiobury Park. Leona recorded 26:16 and Serena was close behind in 26:59.

Mark Crabtree took the honours of first place in the Delamere parkrun, crossing the line in a speedy 17:25, while in Penrith, Cumbria, Rob Humphries set a new PB of 20:28.

In St Albans, Steve Newing clocked a respectable 21:32.