Good rating for Hemel GP surgery

Bennetts End Surgery has been given a Good rating in its recent inspection.

Staff from the Care Quality Commission visited the surgery on November 3, and gave a Godo rating for every specific service apart from ‘People experiencing poor mental health (including people with dementia)’ which was rated Outstanding.

The report said: “Data from the national GP patient survey showed patients felt they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

“For example 95 per cent of patients said they had confidence and trust in the last GP they saw compared to the CCG average of 97% and the national average of 95 per cent.”

It added: “Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in decisions about their care and treatment.”

However there were some areas for improvement highlighted.

These included developing a record-keeping system so that staff training records are readily available, and developing a comprehensive approach to assessing infection control compliance.