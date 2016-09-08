Girls get Pretty Muddy for cancer charity

A sea of pink descended on Phasels Wood near Hemel on Saturday as 1,800 mums, grands, daughters, sisters, workmates and friends united against cancer.

Thousands of ladies joined together for Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy event, which the charity hopes will raise £140,000 for vital research.

Hemel's Pretty Muddy event 2016

Now organisers of the 5k obstacle course event are sending a heart-felt message of thanks to everyone who took part and all their supporters.

They’re asking them to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund pioneering research.

Courtney Culverhouse, Race for Life event manager in Hertfordshire, said: “We are so greatful to everyone who took part in Pretty Muddy, and their supporters, as well as our heroic volunteers.

“It was a fantastic day, full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as thousands of women joined forces to conquer cancer.

“Now I’m asking everyone who took part – and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to sponsor them – to transform their passion into progress by returning the money they’ve raised as soon as possible.

“Many people don’t realise that their entry fee only covers the cost of the event. It’s the sponsorship money that really makes a difference.

“So, whatever the amount, we’re asking everyone to make every effort to return their sponsorship money as soon as possible. It can be paid in online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop.”

One in two people will get cancer at some point in their lives. But thanks to advances in research, more people are surviving than ever before.

Nell Barrie, Cancer Research UK’s senior science communication manager, said: “We want to see people with every type of cancer, including those that are hard to treat, get a good chance of living a long healthy life.

“The advances we’ve made since Race for Life started in 1994 show we are moving in the right direction.

“Our researchers are dedicated to discovering new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. They are tackling the disease on all fronts – developing personalised medicine where patients will have treatment tailored to their cancer, immunotherapy which harnesses the immune system to target the disease, better screening and tests to diagnose cancer earlier, and ways to help prevent the disease in people who are at risk.

“But each year more and more people are diagnosed with cancer, so there’s still much more to do.

“That’s why we need everyone who took part in Pretty Muddy at Phasels Wood to take the vital last step by returning their sponsorship money so that our scientists, doctors and nurses can make strides forward in research.”