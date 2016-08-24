Gang threatens man with knife in late-night robbery

A man in his 20s was threatened and beaten up by a gang when he refused to hand over his belongings.

The victim, in his 20s, was cornered in an alleyway off Northridge Way, Hemel Hempstead, at around 12.50am on Saturday, August 20.

As he walked towards Chaulden Lane, four people approached him and demanded he hand over his belongings.

When he refused, one of the men reportedly said he had a knife and gestured towards a bag.

The victim refused once again and the gang then attacked him, leaving hime with pain to his face, ribs and leg.

Two people then walked through the alleyway, disturbing the offenders who picked up the victim’s bag and ran off.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a black hoodie with white writing down the arm.

Another is described as being aged around 20, with a tattoo on his hand and was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms.

A third member of the group was wearing a black hoodie and light coloured three-quarter length jeans.

PC Laurence Harwood from Dacorum Local Crime Unit said: “I would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify those responsible.

“I am keen to trace the two people who walked through the alleyway as they may have information which could greatly assist the investigation. If this was you, please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incident, or anyone who saw a group of people in the area around the time, matching the descriptions given.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dacorum Local Crime Unit on non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/16/5998.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.