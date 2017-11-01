Gallery: Thousands enlightened at Tring Park Festival of Light

Thousands saw the light at Tring Park – as a popular annual event continued to pull in the crowds.

The Tring Park Festival of Light, ran by the Woodland Trust, saw residents queuing to get in last Wednesday (October 25).

Picture by Adam Hollier

The transformed park looked stunning at night in hosting a series of light sculptures and ultraviolet acrobats.

Visitors could also look at lights from millions of light years away with telescopes, and at the end the trees were all lit up as children toasted marshmallows to stop the cold from biting.

There were also refreshments including the very popular Puddingstone Gin stall.

Photographer Adam Hollier captured the event in action.

