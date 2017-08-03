Search

GALLERY: Thousands enjoy Dacorum Steam and Country Fayre at weekend

The winner of the best junior exhibit shows just why he came out on top at the Dacorum Steam and Country Fayre
Thousands of families and enthusiasts have enjoyed the annual Dacorum Steam Fayre.

In its 11th year, the popular family-friendly country fayre, held on the 62-acre showground at Green Croft Farm, Potten End, offered the chance for the crowds to browse vintage tractors, large and small steam engines, classic cars, vintage commercial lorries, ex-service fire engines as well as an array of ex-military vehicles.

There were plenty of bikes shown off at the Dacorum Steam and Country Fayre

Crowds also enjoyed live music, food stalls and a beer tent as well as children’s entertainment, including circus skills, Thomas the Tank Engine rides, and the chance to explore Dennis the fire engine, plus a huge variety of sideshows.

Since the event began, the annual fayre has raised more than £150,000 for Berkhamsted-based Hospice of St Francis – and with the total of this year’s event still being counted, organizers, The Dacorum Machinery and Steam Preservation Group, anticipate a generous amount to the cause.

All pictures taken by Jacqueline Nutkins.

Some special guests arrive - in a tank of course...

Not everyone was pleased at winning Best Original Entry...

A youngster is on his guard at the Fayre

Bringing the 'country' to the Fayre

There were some very big engines shown off at the Fayre

