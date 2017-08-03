GALLERY: Thousands enjoy Dacorum Steam and Country Fayre at weekend

Thousands of families and enthusiasts have enjoyed the annual Dacorum Steam Fayre.

In its 11th year, the popular family-friendly country fayre, held on the 62-acre showground at Green Croft Farm, Potten End, offered the chance for the crowds to browse vintage tractors, large and small steam engines, classic cars, vintage commercial lorries, ex-service fire engines as well as an array of ex-military vehicles.

There were plenty of bikes shown off at the Dacorum Steam and Country Fayre

Crowds also enjoyed live music, food stalls and a beer tent as well as children’s entertainment, including circus skills, Thomas the Tank Engine rides, and the chance to explore Dennis the fire engine, plus a huge variety of sideshows.

Since the event began, the annual fayre has raised more than £150,000 for Berkhamsted-based Hospice of St Francis – and with the total of this year’s event still being counted, organizers, The Dacorum Machinery and Steam Preservation Group, anticipate a generous amount to the cause.

All pictures taken by Jacqueline Nutkins.

Some special guests arrive - in a tank of course...

Not everyone was pleased at winning Best Original Entry...

A youngster is on his guard at the Fayre

Bringing the 'country' to the Fayre