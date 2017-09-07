Gallery: Thousands enjoy Berkhamsted fete

Nearly 3,000 people in Berkhamsted came together to enjoy the Lions Club’s popular Bank Holiday fete – and for some the clement weather was good enough excuse for a Pimms.

And there was plenty for those present to do, with Punch & Judy, inflatables, Scalectrix racing, Zorbs and Nerfs, an animal farm, owls, archery and some good old fashioned plate smashing.

Rory the lion meets and greets visitors

And local canines were put to the test and given the chance to stretch their legs in the dog show, while punters watched on and enjoyed a wide range of food and drink at the event, which was held at the cricket club.

The Dacorum Brass Band, the Berkhamsted Strathspey and Reel Club, the Choir on the Green, and Paul Chambers’ record collection entertained throughout the day.

The event was hosted by Berkhamsted Lions' Club, and organised by its team of Steve Mitchell, Angela Lake, Jane Cresswell, John Beach, Mick Claxton, Geoff Smith and president Peter Block.

Mr Block said: "Bank Holidays have a reputation for bad weather and having recently experienced two years with rain, the Lions provided a lot more cover this year, but in the event it was used for protection from the sun instead of from the rain.

There was a fez-tive mood around as children enjoyed the Punch & Judy performance

"Whilst we don’t know the financials for this year yet, we are confident that they will enable us to make significant donations to local charities. Much of the infrastructure costs

were covered by sponsorship and revenue from adverts in the programme.

"We were particularly pleased that Berkhamsted Town Council covered the cost of first aid cover, and for toilets; also that the Hertfordshire County Council Amenity Fund paid for the marquees.

"The Lions’ own fundraising stalls - Auction of Promises, Lions Ladies’ Tea Room, Pimms stall and Coconut Shy all did well.

"We are just so grateful for this everyone's help. A community event such as the Lions’ Bank Holiday Fete can only be successful by enlisting the support of others, and luckily those who do get involved thoroughly enjoy the experience.”

The Dacorum Brass Band entertained

Berkhamsted mayor Councillor Carol Green gets up close and personal with the animals

Choir on the Green impress the crowd with their voices

The Mayor is pictured with Berkhamsted firefighters

Members of the Lions who helped organise the event take some time out to pose for the camera

The race is on at the scalectrix track

Families enjoy the super slides at the fete