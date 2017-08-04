Four Dacorum parks win prestigious Green Flag Award

Four of Dacorum’s parks have received a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

Bunkers Park in Hemel Hempstead, Canal Fields in Berkhamsted, Tring Memorial Garden and Chipperfield Common have all been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as the very best in the world.

The international award, now into its third decade, recognises the highest possible environmental standards, areas which are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

The four in Dacorum are among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that won the award this year.

Councillor Janice Marshall, portfolio holder for environment and sustainability at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have maintained Green Flag Award for four parks in the borough.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to our residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining these areas to such a high standard.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”