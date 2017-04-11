Four arrested on suspicion of running brothel in Hemel Hempstead

Four people have been arrested in connection with the running of an alleged brothel in Hemel Hempstead after suspicious activity was reported in the area.

The arrests were made after a series of warrants were carried out at addresses in and around Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday, April 5.

The suspicious activity was occurring at an address in Evans Wharf, Apsley Lock, and a warrant was carried out under the Sexual Offences Act.

Four further properties, including a business premises, were also visited by police as part of the operation.

The operation was run in partnership with the City of London Police and involved officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, Local Crime Unit, Operation Scorpion team, Specialist Investigation Team, Operational Support Team and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

The arrests made were as follows:

A 38-year-old woman from Kings Langley was arrested on suspicion of controlling prostitution; causing, inciting and controlling prostitution; keeping, managing, acting or assisting in the management of a brothel and converting criminal property.

A 40-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of keeping, managing, acting or assisting in the management of a brothel; fraud by false representation; fraud by abuse of position and converting or concealing criminal property.

A 37-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of keeping, managing, acting or assisting in the management of a brothel and converting or concealing criminal property.

A 35-year-old woman from Hemel Hempstead was arrested for proceeds of crime offences.

All four have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Several items were also seized as part of the investigation including cash, electronic equipment and documentation.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This kind of behaviour has a negative impact on residents living nearby and will not be tolerated in Dacorum.

"Where complaints of this nature are received, police will do everything they can to identify criminal offences and bring those responsible to justice.

“If anyone has any concerns about the behaviour at properties in their area, I would urge them to please contact police via the non-emergency number 101.”