Former employee pleads guilty to stealing £273,000 from company

A former insurance broker worker has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds from the firm.

Stephen Fox, 49, of Standring Rise, Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty to the theft of £273,000 at Luton Crown Court on Monday (September 5).

Fox has been accused of embezzling the large sum of cash from his employer, insurance brokers SJ Stoddart, between January 1, 2015 and January 1, 2016.

SJ Stoddart had registered offices in both Tring and Berkhamsted before it went into liquidation last year.

Fox was bailed until September 26, when he will return for sentencing.