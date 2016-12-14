Flaming Nissan Micra in Hemel Hempstead sparks arson probe

Detectives investigating an incident of arson in Hemel Hempstead are appealing for witnesses.

The incident occurred in Crawley Drive at around 5am on Thursday, December 8, when a blue Nissan Micra was set alight.

It was parked in a residents’ parking area at the time and police are appealing for further information.

Detective Constable Katie Stevens said: “The car was severely damaged and had to be written off.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time to please get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone with any other information about what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/16/9060.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.