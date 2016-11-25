Flaming marvellous for Kings Langley firefighters

Congratulations go to firefighters in Kings Langley for their smokin’ success, after scooping the title Retained Station Of The Year.

The station, which is crewed by part-time on-call firefighters, was available 98 per cent of the time, with crew members enhancing availability by making themselves available when working near other retained stations.

Roy Wilsher, Chief Fire Officer and director of community protection at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “I was delighted to present the award to King’s Langley Fire Station.

“In addition to responding to emergencies in their area, the crew have delivered an impressive amount of community safety work resulting in reductions in the number of fires, arson incidents and false alarms on their patch.”

The Retained Station of the Year award was sponsored by Emergency One/Clan Tools.