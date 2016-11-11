Final push for Hemel Hempstead votes in race to be named UK’s best town High Street

Hemel Hempstead is currently bottom of the pile in the race to be crowned Great British High Street – but there is still time to change all that.

The public vote opened on October 18 and halfway through the voting period, Hemel is in last place behind Banbury in second and Blackburn in first.

With just days left for a final push, there is a call to give the town the boost it needs in order to leapfrog its rivals.

“Hemel Hempstead did fantastically well to make it into the final three,” said high streets minister Andrew Percy. “But now every vote counts and they need an extra push to get them the title of Britain’s best high street.”

The competition will be determined by two factors. First by the recommendations of a panel of judges who will look at a number of features of the town centres. And the public vote will contribute the other half of the score.

Deborah Owen-Ellis Clark, who is the head judge and works with British Land which is one of the sponsors of the awards, said: “I am looking for a great mix of independents, pop-ups and multiples so there is good retail on offer.

“I’m also looking for food – people want to come to town centres to eat. Shopping is just one of the things they do these days.

“Also well kept, a sense of community and culture, what are they doing to enliven the place and make people want to come a visit it.”

The public vote constitutes half of the overall score for each of the finalists. Vote at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk/high-street-of-the-year-award before November 18.