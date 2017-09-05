Fields closed to public by Berkhamsted School because of persistent dog fouling

Berkhamsted School is closing public access to its playing fields after “repeated” problems with dog poo.

The school uses the playing fields in Chesham Road on a daily basis for students aged 11-18, for PE lessons, sports practices and matches.

However a school spokesman said that there had been a notable increase in dog fouling recently, meaning students could no longer play safely and securely.

They added: “We continue to do all we can to be good neighbours. However, we cannot put our pupils’ safety at risk.

“We have been left with no alternative by the actions of some local dog owners.

“We thank Ashlyns School, whom we consulted over this issue in May 2017, for their full support. We are, of course, continuing to liaise with them.”

Although Berkhamsted School have yet to speak to members of local residents’ associations it is understoof that principal Richard Backhouse will do so shortly.

The timing of the decision coincides with the council improvements for pedestrians to the Shootersway/King’s Road junction.

