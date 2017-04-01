FARMING MATTERS: Promoting British food

Farmers across the country are being encouraged to display large banners promoting home grown produce.

The banners, which can be attached to field fences and farm shops, have a Union flag on them and the words Proud to Produce.

And the NFU is printing extra supplies to keep up with demand after more than 300 farmers started flying the flag for British produce in just one month.

NFU president Meurig Raymond said: “The food flag design we created on the Proud to Produce banner is an out and out celebration of all the wholesome food that British farmers and growers produce each and every day.

“We are so proud that members from across the country are displaying their banners on their farms.

“Located on prime sites, farmers are using the banners to grab consumers attention with thousands of people a day seeing our #BackBritishFarming message.

“The Proud to Produce banners have improved the visibility of our members’ farms and are a constant reminder to shoppers to buy local and British produce.”

This year has seen an increase of almost 20% more farmers ordering the colourful field banner which is free to NFU members who can request one by emailing their details to campaigns@nfu.org.uk