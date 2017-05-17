Family pay tribute to Hemel Hempstead grandmother killed in A41 crash

The families of two women who were tragically killed when they were involved in a collision on the A41 have paid tribute to them.

Jean Malone, aged 76, who lived in Hemel Hempstead and Mary Davis, aged 66, who lived in Stoke Mandeville, both died when the Nissan Micra they were travelling in collided with a van along the northbound carriageway between Chesham and Tring on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

They had been returning home from a regular bingo group that they ran every Sunday in Hendon.

Both women were devoted mothers and grandmothers and dearly loved by their families.

Jean was a mother to three children – Karen, Stephen and Mark. She also had two much cherished grandchildren, aged 21 and 25 and a Jack Russell dog named Darcy.

Daughter Karen said: “Family was everything to her. She was very protective of her family.”

Son Stephen added: “Mum enjoyed a busy social life and was part of the local dog walking community, mum and Darcy were well known in the neighbourhood and will be greatly missed.”

All of her children said: “Mum was someone who was always smartly dressed and enjoyed an active social life, attending local community and church groups. Mum was a people’s person and offered family, friends and neighbours a shoulder to cry on, she would listen to their problems and offered help whenever she could.”

Jean was born in Edgware and lived in Hendon for much of her adult life with husband Phil. She worked as a laboratory assistant until retirement and Philip was a bus driver.

The couple moved to Hemel Hempstead when Philip retired and they enjoyed caravan holidays and gardening together. Philip sadly passed away in 2004.

Mary was married to husband Mickey for 45 years. They moved to Stoke Mandeville six years ago from Cricklewood in North West London to be closer to family. They have four children – Gary, Pam, Peter and Carmel – and five grandchildren. She was looking forward to the birth of her sixth grandchild in July this year.

Daughter Pam said: “It was all about family with my mum. She only lived for her kids and her grandchildren. Her whole life revolved around us.

“She was a very selfless woman. She would do anything for anybody. She had lots of friends and everybody loved her. A lot of people thought of her as a second mum.

“Even when we were growing up in London she was the mum of the community.”

Mary, who came to England from Moycullen in County Galway, Ireland, when she was just 19 years old, never lost her Irish roots.

She worked as a child minder whilst also raising her own children.

Husband Mickey said: “All the kids loved her. She was still in touch with a lot of them. They are like family.”

Every Sunday Mary and Jean would return to Hendon to the club where they first met to run a bingo group for pensioners.

Mary’s son Peter said: “That shows the character of my Mum and Jean. They had both moved out of the area but they cared so much about the people that they carried on the bingo. This was their church on a Sunday.

“They were doing what they loved.”

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on police bail.