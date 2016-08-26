Family fun for Amazon workers

Online retail giant Amazon treated its employees to a family fun day and BBQ in Hemel.

The team from the firm’s fulfillment centre on the Maylands industrial estate had the chance to ride a giant helter skelter, race around in the dodgems, tuck into a BBQ and tackle a climbing wall.

Amazon's Summer BBQ at Herts County Showground. Hubertas, seven, (son of Elena Vicius) rides the rodeo.

The event, at the Herts showground on Redbourn Road, also had face painting, a penalty shootout, a bouncy castle and toyset carousel for younger guests on the day.

Trampolines, camel rides, Segways and a raffle for guests to win prizes rounded off the day that was organised by the Amazon team in Hemel Hempstead.

Amazon Hemel Hempstead general manager Lorenzo Barbo said: “The event was a great opportunity for the team at our Hemel Hempstead site to celebrate the summer season with team mates, friends and families whilst enjoying lots of fun activities.

“The annual event was a big success and I’d like to extend a huge thanks to the team that helped organise the event and also to the Amazon associates and their families who came along and joined in the excitement of the day.”

Amazon's Summer BBQ at Herts County Showground. Sara, six, daughter of Katarzyna (katarzyb), enjoys the fair.