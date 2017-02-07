Families across Hertfordshire ‘to fork out extra £5’ annually for police tax

It’s been a “difficult choice” but families will have to fork out an average of £5 extra each year to cover the police part of council tax.

It’s the first time that the Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, has raised it in his two terms.

Band A homes will pay £3.33 more each year. Band D homes will pay £5 more annually.

“I’ve always said I will not charge the residents of Hertfordshire a penny more than needed, and that remains the case,” Mr Lloyd said.

He said ‘increased pressures’ and a ‘drop in funding’ led to ‘this difficult choice.’

The commissioner’s Community Safety and Criminal Justice Plan has also been approved by the Police and Crime Panel.

The plan will soon be published online.