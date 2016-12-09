Failed robber punched woman in the face as she walked her dog

A woman was punched in the face while walking her dog, when she was the victim of a failed robber.

The incident happened in Laidon Square, Hemel Hempstead, between 5.40pm and 5.45pm on Sunday, December 4. The woman, who is in her 30s, was approached by a man who asked her for money.

She attempted to walk around him but he physically assaulted her before punching her. He then made off on foot towards an alleyway in the road.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her face as a result of the incident, she had nothing taken.

The suspect is described as white and in his 30s. He was wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call Det Con Colin Knowles, on Herts Police’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number D1/16/8957.