Expect an increased police presence in Hertfordshire, say constabulary

Police chiefs have told residents to expect an increased presence across Hertfordshire over the coming days.

This follows the terror attack in London on Saturday night, when seven people were killed during a terror attack.

Police are asking the public to be alert, but not alarmed.

Chief Superintendent Matt Nicholls said: “Following the tragic events of last night our thoughts are first and foremost with those caught up in the incidents as well as their friends and families during this difficult time. Sadly some seven people have been killed and around 50 others injured, some critically.

“While we currently do not believe there is any direct link with Hertfordshire, the constabulary is however responding to these events today and in the coming week. As part of that response there will be an increased visible policing presence throughout the county.

“We are committed to maintaining Hertfordshire as a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone. We continue to work with our communities reassure them and with our national and local partners, to monitor the security situation and coordinate our response effectively.”

He added: “The terror threat level remains at severe, which means that an attack is highly likely, and we would therefore ask the public to continue to be alert, but not alarmed, and remain vigilant to any suspicious activity. We would urge people to report concerns to the confidential police hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency call 999.

“I would urge people to familiarise themselves with the national Run Hide Tell guidance in case of being caught up in an incident. You can view a video on this subject here www.gov.uk/government/publications/stay-safe-film.”