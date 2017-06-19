Everything’s floral in Chipperfield!

From cakes and flowers to Lego models, there was something for everyone at Chipperfield Village Hall on Saturday.

The village horticultural society’s Summer Show welcomed visitors to a stunning collection of produce and crafts, where the stars of the show were the beautiful and fragrant displays of sweet peas and roses, in shades ranging from delicate pastels to deep reds and purples.

Elsewhere there were competitions for garden produce, floral art, wildlife photography and Lego models, while homemade cakes and cream teas were served throughout the afternoon.

Pauline Williams, committee member of the Chipperfield Horticultural Society, said: “Enormous thanks go to all those who worked so hard both behind the scenes and front of house, to all our visitors, members and exhibitors who keep this valued village society going.”

This year’s winners:

Cottagers Challenge Cup: Ann Soanes

The Pettet Cup: Rod Pengelly

The F Baldwin Cup: Eileen Foulgham

The TJ Denny Trophy: Rod Pengelly

The National Sweet Pea Society’s Medal: Peter Hurran

The National Rose Society’s Bronze Medal: Rod Pengelly

The British National Carnation Society’s Bronze Medal: John Hopkins