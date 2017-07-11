Eva enjoys 101st birthday with acrobatic aeroplane display

A Berkhamsted woman celebrated her 101st birthday in style after enjoying an acrobatic aeroplane flight in a Spitfire.

Eva Lewis was thrilled after the adrenaline-filled flight included pirouettes, loop-the-loops and dives.

Eva, whose husband used to be a bomber command in the Second World War, celebrated her birthday on May 2 but enjoyed her flight over the weekend.

She was taken up in the plane by an air commander, and enjoyed stunning scenes over Portsmouth harbour after taking off from Goodwood Aerodrome.

Her granddaughter Dawn Lewis said: “She was so excited, I’ve never seen her smile so much. When it was over she just wanted to do it all over again. It was all a lot for her to take in."

Eva’s date with the skies followed an action packed 100th birthday week where she met the Queen at Berkhamsted School, and the daredevil pensioner has already dropped hints that she wants to do wingwalking for her next birthday bonanza.