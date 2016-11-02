Elderly woman in serious condition after road traffic collision

A woman in her 80s is in a serious condition in hiospital following a road trafic collision at the weekend.

The three-vehicle collision took place on the A5183 Dunstable Road, Redbourn, at 1.24pm on Saturday, October 29.

It involved a blue Skoda Octavia, which had been travelling northbound towards junction 9 of the M1. This car was in collision with a silver Renault Clio and a blue Renault Clio which were travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and passenger of the silver Clio had to be cut free from the car by fire officers. The passenger, a woman in her 80s, was taken by air ambulance to the Royal London Hospital where she remains in an serious condition at this time. The driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The driver of the blue Clio, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed until around 7pm to allow investigations to take place at the scene.

PC Adam Frost, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire forensic collision investigation unit, said: “I would appeal to other drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident and who witnessed what occurred to please contact me.

“I would also be keen to hear anyone who saw the Octavia prior to the collision.”

A 53-year-old woman from Harpenden, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101 quoting Operation Resemble.