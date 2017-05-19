E-cigarette laws to change this weekend - Here’s how vapers will be affected

New tobacco laws affecting vapers who smoke e-cigarettes will come into force this week.

The Tobacco Products Directive is set to affect those who smoke traditional cigarettes when it comes into force on May 20.

Smokers have been warned that the new rules will ban smaller packs of cigarettes and reduce the sale of menthol flavours.

However, a different part of the laws will also bring about changes in vaping and e-cigarettes.

Although vaping itself will not be made illegal under the new laws, new restrictions on the strength of liquids and the size of tanks will be introduced.

E-liquid bottles over 10ml in size are illegal to sell

IT means large refills are no longer allowed. At the moment, 30ml is a common size, meaning vapers will have to buy several smaller bottles instead.

E-liquids cannot be stronger than 20mg per litre

At the moment the vape liquid can be much stronger than this.

Vape tanks can’t be larger than 2ml in size

Perhaps in a bid to cut the amount people are able to vape easily, the maximum permissable size of the tanks has been made pretty small.

Tanks purchased before the enacting of the new law are not illegal, the law only applies to ones purchased on or after the date.

New labelling including safety warnings

All bottles and devices must now carry safety warnings on the labels

E-cigarettes must be registered

All e-cigarettes and e-liquids must now be registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products regulatory agency.

It will probably mean an end to cheap e-cig products, as they will have to go through proper certification and testing.

Bottles and devices must be labelled with new safety warnings.

Some ingredients banned

Caffeine and taurine (most commonly seen in energy drinks) are now banned from being added to e-liquids. Goodbye, energy boosting vapes.

Any seller not complying with the new laws by May 20 faces up to two years in prison.