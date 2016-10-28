Duo wanted over theft of razors worth hundreds of pounds

Two people are wanted by police after stealing electric razors worth hundreds of pounds from Boots in Marlowes.

Officers would like to speak to Charlotte Dalton, 27, of no fixed address, and Shane Burton, 33, of Whippendell Road, Watford.

Wanted Shane Burton

Burton is also wanted for failing to appear in court and Dalton is wanted on recall to prison.

The pair have connections to Harrow.

The alleged theft took place on August 26.

Anyone who has seen either of them, or who knows of their whereabouts, is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.