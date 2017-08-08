Drug deaths figure hits new high across Herts

The number of deaths caused by drug misuse reached record levels in Hertfordshire last year according to new figures.

From 2014-16, 86 people died as a result of drug misuse across the county, the highest figure since the turn of the century. However there was better news in Dacorum, where the number of deaths fell from nine to seven.

A county council spokesman said: “To tackle drug misuse, we have made Naloxone – a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose – widely available to people who abuse drugs; our data suggests that this has prevented 30 deaths in the last year alone.”

To seek help and advice, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/ health-in-herts/