Dog’s body found with bite wounds behind supermarket

The body of a dead dog was discovered behind a town centre supermarket last month.

The female terrier cross was discovered by a member of the public close behind Sainsbury’s, by Cherry Tree Lane and Holtsmere Lane, in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday, November 26.

It is believed the animal “suffered a lot” before her death, and the RSPCA are keen to speak to anyone who recognises her from her description.

RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law said: “Sadly, it looks like this young dog has suffered several puncture and bites wounds, bruising and scuffs, consistent with those you might see after a dog fight. It looks like she suffered a lot before she died.

“I’m really keen to hear from anybody who recognises this little dog - she is predominantly white with brown ears, and approximately two years old. She was microchipped, so we know her name is Lilly, but her owner’s details were not up to date.”

Call the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.”