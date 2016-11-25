Do you recognise this jewellery?

Can you help police to locate these jewellery items which were stolen from a home last month?

Between 4.45pm and 9.25pm on Tuesday, October 18, offenders gained entry to an address in Dyke Lane, Wheathampstead. An untidy search was carried out and various items of jewellery were stolen, including rings, earrings, bracelets and watches.

Detectives have released images of some of the stolen items in a bid to trace them and those responsible for taking them.

Det Con Rhys Tom, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “Some of the items stolen are of great sentimental value and the victims are understandably keen to get them back.

“I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen any of the items pictured to please contact police. I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could greatly assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact St Albans Local Crime Unit via the non emergency number 101, quoting crime reference F2/16/1761.

Alternatively you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken,