Did you see man get robbed of £240 at ATM in Berkhamsted High Street?

Did you see a man being robbed of £240 at an ATM machine on Thursday, February 2?

The alleged incident took place in Berkhamsted High Street between 2.20-2.30pm.

A 55-year-old man was paying an envelope containing cash into an ATM machine outside the Nationwide building society when he was approached by a man who allegedly grabbed the envelope from the machine.

As the victim tried to take the envelope back, the money spilled out onto the ground.

The other man reportedly picked up £240 and made off in an unknown direction.

Detective Constable Laura Brine, from the Dacorum local crime unit, said the victim was not injured but was left quite shaken, and is appalling for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts Police on 101, quoting crime reference D2/17/111.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.