Diamonds, pearls and gold stolen in midnight break-in in Hemel Hempstead

A resident who has lost diamond earrings and a gold wedding band is appealing for help after a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

The burglary took place on Saturday, September 16, between 11am and 12.10pm after a house in Wrensfield was broken into.

Detectives appeal for help finding stolen jewellery.

Among the items stolen were a ruby ring, a diamond ring, two sets of pearls, blue pearl earrings, gold knot earrings, an RAF pin from World War Two, a Celtic silver cross necklace, and a silver bracelet with a snake head design.

Detectives have released images of some of the items stolen in a bid to trace them and the person responsible.

Detective Constable Colin Knowles said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have come across the items or seen them advertised for sale.

“I would also like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant could greatly assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting crime reference D1/17/7370, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or go online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report