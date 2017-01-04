Debate future of Herts’ healthcare

A major healthcare overhaul will be discussed at Hemel Hempstead School on Tuesday, January 31, from 7-9pm.

The Your Care, Your Future event will be organised and attended by local NHS services, including Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust together with Herts County Council.

Your Care, Your Future is a wide-ranging review, but has already proven controversial as hopes of building a new hospital on greenbelt land appear to have been dashed.

To book your place email annette.pullen@hertsvalleysccg.nhs.uk