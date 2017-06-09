David Gauke re-elected as MP for South West Hertfordshire

David Gauke has been re-elected as the MP for South West Hertfordshire for the Conservative Party.

Mr Gauke has secured a majority of 19,550 and secured 57.9 per cent share of the vote, which is one per cent above what he secured in 2015.

But Labour made bigger gains with a swing of 9.4 per cent going towards its candidate Rob Wakely - who claimed 25.7 per cent (15,578 votes).

Mr Wakely appeared to benefit from a dropped number of votes for UKIP (-9.4 per cent) with its candidate Mark Anderson finishing in last place with just 2.1 per cent.

Here are the results in full:

David Gauke (Consevrative): 35,128 (57.9%)

Rob Wakely (Labour): 15,578 (25.7%)

Christopher Townsend (Liberal Democrats): 7,078 (11.7%)

Paul de Hoest (Green Party): 1,576 (2.6%)

Mark Anderson (UKIP): 1,293 (2.1%)