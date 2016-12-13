Data firm gives the homeless a lift by sleeping rough in Hemel Hempstead

It’s all about supporting the homeless and bringing salvation as we continue our look at some of the charities you can support this Christmas.

Brave workers from Kodak Alaris did their bit by sleeping out for DENS (Dacorum Emergency Night Shelter) – and the company doubled the cash they raised.

Ian Parker, Jan Wildman, Trev Ratcliffe, Colleen Krenzer, Previna Mistry, and Sarah McClement raised a brilliant £4,600.

To do your bit for DENS this festive seasons, visit www.dens.org.uk and support the Christmas appeal.

Meanwhile, Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army, based on Waterhouse Street, is encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list.

Church leader captain Marie Burr said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet.

“Our team of volunteers will be out delivering your generous Christmas gifts to those who might otherwise go without.

“The Christmas Story inspires us as a church to reach out to those in need, so we’re running the Christmas Present Appeal to ensure every child gets a present.”

People are invited to drop a new, unused gift for a newborn and children up to 16 years old to the Salvation Army Church at Waterhouse Street, the Salvation Army shop or Superdrug in the Marlowes before December 18.

The Salvation Army is also holding a Christmas party on December 23 for people who may be spending time on their own over the festive period.

Contact Marie Burr for more details by emailing marie.burr@salvationarmy.org.uk or telephoning 01442 253607.