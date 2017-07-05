Dacorum jobseekers get cash to start their own businesses

170 unemployed people in Dacorum have benefited from government money to set up their own business, according to new figures.

The New Enterprise Allowance scheme (NEA) figures cover the last six years meaning an average of 2.4 people have used the scheme each month.

Successful applicants get access to a business mentor, financial support for up to six months and may be able to apply for a loan of up to £25,000 to help with start-up costs.

Minster for employment Damian Hinds said: “As these latest figures show, thousands of people across the East of England have great business ideas, and are taking the steps to turn them into a reality.

“The NEA provides the right mix of expert, tailored advice and support to people of all backgrounds which can be invaluable in the early days of starting a business.”