Dacorum Borough Council chief executive Sally Marshall braves the shave

A council chief executive had her head shaved for charity in memory of her late husband.

Sally Marshall saw her long locks shaved off in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, after husband Peter died just weeks after being diagnosed with two brain tumours.

How Sally looked before the head shave

Sally’s head was shaved last Thursday at The Forum by Peter’s sister Mandy, and has so far raised £3,200.

She said: "I am giving a thumbs-up to Brave the Shave in memory of my darling husband Peter. Peter was diagnosed with two inoperable primary brain tumours on June 8.

"After Peter's diagnosis he became very withdrawn. When I suggested I take part in Brave the Shave he was very enthusiastic even though he preferred me with longer hair. When we discussed me taking part in Brave the Shave to coincide with his radiotherapy treatment he sat on the sofa with a beam on his face and a big thumbs-up.

"As we waited for Peter's first and only, as it happened, radiotherapy session he again said I should do it. Sadly later that day he lost consciousness and passed away a couple of days later. I am now proud to put my thumbs up to honour Peter's wishes for me to Brave the Shave".

Sally gets the feel of her new look

Peter's sister Mandy volunteered to shave Sally's head in The Forum's atrium, surrounded by friends, work colleagues and members of the public.

Mandy said: "Macmillan Cancer Support do such wonderful work that being able to highlight the charity and raise some money in Pete's memory is an honour. I would like to thank everybody who has supported our fundraising efforts and we appreciate all the kind wishes and donations we are still receiving."

Sally's hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust who provide real hair wigs for children suffering with hair loss.

To find out more about this great cause and to donate go to https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/sally-marshallmills