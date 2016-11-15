Cyclist fighting for his life after Bovingdon High Street crash

A cyclist who was involved in a crash with a car close to The Bell Inn pub remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The cyclist, aged in his 40s, crashed with a silver Volkswagen Golf in High Street, Bovingdon, at the junction with Green Lane.

It happened at around 3pm yesterday and the cyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following the crash. The driver of the car was uninjured.

PC Andy Ralph, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Forensic Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or events leading up to it, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 471 of November 14.