Cycle safety in Hemel Hempstead given a £400 boost

A scheme which promotes cycle safety in Hemel has been given a £400 grant from Police Mutual’s national community sponsorship programme Force For Good.

Sgt Karen Mellor set up Glowworm after complaints about children cycling inconsiderately.

Glowworm organises road safety talks at schools and distributes high visibility kits to help students stay safe when cycling.

Sgt Mellor said: “Our initiative hopes to help locals become more aware of their own safety in the dark and keep them safe on the road. We hope to educate local residents early, teach them how to be safe on the road and be considerate to others when cycling.

“Police Mutual’s grant will improve lives for everybody. Pedestrians will feel safer and there will be an improved relationship between pedestrians and cyclists, making travel to and from school easier and safer. The Force for Good money will also go towards the cost of items in our high visibility kits which include glow in the dark stickers, reflective key rings and flashing armbands.”