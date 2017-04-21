‘Whose world are you?’ bikers are asked

A new safety campaign is designed to tug on the heartstrings of motorcyclists in Hertfordshire.

‘Whose world are you?’ is encouraging bikers to remember that to one person they are the world, and to share pictures of themselves with that person on social media with the hashtag #WhoseWorldAreYou.

The campaign also aims to make riders more meaningful to other motorists so they are more likely to see them on the road by showing them the person behind the helmet, demonstrating that bikers are a range of people, with names, personalities and families, just like car drivers.

PC Simon Burgin, from the road policing unit,said: “We want the roads to be a safe place for everyone.”