Two bike thefts in one day

Two bicycle thefts took place within 25 minutes on Sunday, January 15.

The first thefy took place from a garden shed at a home in Bullbeggars Lane at around 2.30pm. The bike is described as a white Paradox mountain bike..

Bike thefts from Berkhamsted, January 2017

The second bike was stolen during a robbery on the Grand Union Canal towpath near Little Heath Lane at around 2.55pm. A 12-year-old boy was approached by two boys, aged between 13 and 15, who took the bike from him and made off with it. The bike is described as an orange ‘Specialised Pitch’ mountain bike.

It is believed that the two same suspects are responsible for both offences and therefore they may still be using the pedal cycles together.

Call Herts Police on 101, or Crime stoppers, amnonymously, either on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org