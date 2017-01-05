Thieves take safe during dawn break-in at Wiggington pub

Burglars stole a safe from a village pub during the early hours of Thursday morning last week.

Offenders gained entry to The Greyhound in Chesham Road, Wigginton, via the back door; once inside they removed the safe before making off.

Police were called to the scene at 12.51am, but the break-in happened after the pub had closed for the night.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D3/16/731.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org