Police appeal: Theft of parcel from self-service check-out

The incident took place shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday, October 15.

When the owner went back to collect it a short time later, the parcel had gone and has not subsequently been handed in to staff.

The package contained a distinctive, rare, replica Second World War khaki bush jacket.

Police would like to speak with the person pictured as they may have information which could assist police with their investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have come across the jacket or seen it for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D2/16/981.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.