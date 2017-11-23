Man in court after string of burglaries across Dacorum

A man has been charged with a series of burglaries in Tring and Berkhamsted.

Connor Green, 19, of Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates Court on November 15 in connection with seven counts of non-dwelling burglary and one count of dwelling burglary.

Green was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on December 15.

Between Monday, October 30, and Wednesday, November 1, a property in Berkhamsted was broken into and games consoles, cash, pedal cycles, clothing and camera equipment were reportedly stolen.

The other charges relate to incidents where equipment, including strimmers and hedge trimmers, were allegedly stolen from outhouses and sheds in Tring, between October 8 and October 14.

Detective Inspector Sam Khanna said:“Now the evenings are darker, I would urge people to review their home security and take simple steps to give their properties the lived-in look to deter opportunist thieves.

“Further information and advice is available on the Herts Police website.”