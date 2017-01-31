Jail for duo after Bovingdon man died following ‘treatment’ for drug addiction

Two cowboy clinicians were jailed on Monday after they supplied unlicensed drugs to a heroin addict who later died.

Dawid Korkuc, aged 36, from Bovingdon, died on January 25, 2015, after seeking treatment for heroin addiction at the Ibogaine Treatment Centre on Runfold Road, Luton.

The centre was run by Michael Gearty, 60, and Steven Ellis, 29. Neither had any medical qualifications.

After arranging treatment at the clinic, Mr Korkuc was left in the care of Ellis for more than 30 hours. Ellis had no relevant experience but monitored Mr Korkuc visually and recorded his pulse through an iPad application.

However, Mr Korkuc became unwell. Paramedics were called but he was pronounced dead. A toxicology report showed Mr Korkuc had also taken heroin while at the Ibogaine Treatment Centre which led to his death.

Gearty and Ellis, of Bowles Way, Dunstable, were sentenced at Luton Crown Court.

Gearty, of Wodecroft Road, Luton, was jailed for a total of 21 months after pleading guilty to two counts of fraud and failing to register as a service provider under the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

Ellis, of Bowles Way, Dunstable, was sentenced to nine months after admitting supplying an unauthorised medical product. Both had charges of manslaughter dismissed last week.

Det Sgt Martin Eaton said: “It’s clear to me that Gearty took advantage of vulnerable people, who were desperately trying to rid themselves of their addictions. Mr Korkuc was so desperate to get clean he paid the £1,000 with money borrowed from pay-day loan companies.”